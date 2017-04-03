Jo-Ella Moore has been appointed Hote...

Jo-Ella Moore has been appointed Hotel Manager at Tryp by Wyndham Dubai and Wyndham Dubai, United...

Tryp by Wyndham Dubai and the Wyndham Dubai has announced the creation of a joint executive committee, charged with managing the soon-to-open hotel. The cluster ex-com team will manage both hotels and their collective 1,100 guest rooms.

