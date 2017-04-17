Jannah Hotels & Resorts CEO Nehme Imad Darwiche to speak at ATM Halal Summit 2017
Jannah Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Nehme Imad Darwiche will address the forum at the Arabian Travel Market Halal Summit 2017, held in Dubai on 26 April 2017. The inaugural ATM Global Halal Tourism Summit brings together some of the world's leading Muslim Travel experts to discuss the nuances of this fast-growing sector, which was worth $145 billion in 2015, around 10% of total international tourism, according to Thomson Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar '17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC