Jannah Hotels & Resorts CEO Nehme Imad Darwiche to speak at ATM Halal Summit 2017

Jannah Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Nehme Imad Darwiche will address the forum at the Arabian Travel Market Halal Summit 2017, held in Dubai on 26 April 2017. The inaugural ATM Global Halal Tourism Summit brings together some of the world's leading Muslim Travel experts to discuss the nuances of this fast-growing sector, which was worth $145 billion in 2015, around 10% of total international tourism, according to Thomson Reuters.

