Jafza partners with multinationals to train fresh Emirati graduates

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with leading multinationals in Jebel Ali Free Zone for Jafza's ambitious internship programme - Tumoohi. Under this initiative, Emirati graduates will intern with partner companies between six months to one year.

