Iran Asphalt Producer Seeks European Shippers for Asia Expansion

12 hrs ago

Hormoz Pasargad Bitumen Products Co. , Iran's biggest producer of the asphalt material used to pave roads, plans to boost output almost 15 percent in the next two years, with all of the increased supply going to overseas buyers led by India and the United Arab Emirates.

Chicago, IL

