Investors from 37 countries active in Iran's capital market

Investors from the United States, Britain, Spain, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, China, the Netherlands, India, Turkey, Lebanon, South Africa, Japan, Cyprus, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Norway, Greece, Indonesia, Maldives, Hong Kong, Qatar, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Luxemburg, Kuwait, New Zealand, Malaysia, South Korea, Georgia, Armenia, and Afghanistan have initiated their activities in Iran's capital market. Some 1.39 trillion rials of foreign investments had been made in Iran's capital market in the early months of the Iranian calendar year 1392 , while the figure mounted to 12.32 trillion rials in the ninth month of the past Iranian year 1395 .

