Investment bank Houlihan Lokey to open Dubai office
Houlihan Lokey is opening an office in Dubai in the second quarter aiming to capitalize on opportunities in finance, M&A and other advisory work in the Middle East and Africa, an executive at the company told Reuters. Houlihan Lokey is the latest North American investment bank to expand in the Middle East, where low oil prices have increased demand for asset sales and debt refinancing.
