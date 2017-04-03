Imdaad to participate at Careers UAE ...

Imdaad to participate at Careers UAE 2017 as part of commitment to Emiratization and UAE Vision 2021

7 hrs ago

Imdaad, the GCC's leading integrated facilities management company based in Dubai, is planning to increase the number of its Emirati employees holding junior, middle, and senior management positions to seven per cent this year from the current five per cent in line with its commitment to the UAE Government's 'Emiratization' policy. The company made this announcement ahead of its participation at the prestigious Careers UAE 2017, the latest edition of the country's foremost recruitment, education and training event exclusively for UAE Nationals, taking place from April 9 to 11, 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

