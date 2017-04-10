Ian Palmer has been appointed General Manager at Capital Club Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Capital Club Dubai Building # 3,312th Rd,Gate Village,Dubai International Financial Centre Dubai, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971 4 364 0111 Visit Website The Capital Club, Dubai's premier private business club, has appointed a new General Manager, Ian Palmer, a seasoned hospitality and club expert with three decades of extensive experience in international hotel operations. Palmer hails from London and started his career in 1991 with the Savoy Group of Hotels and Restaurants.

