Houssine El Quaroui has been appointed Resort Mayor at Jannah Resort Villas Ras Al Khaimah,...
In his new position, El Quaroui will be in charge of all operations of the first Jannah property in Ras Al Khaimah. The Moroccan national possesses a decade of hospitality experience, having begun his career in F&B at a five-star property in Morocco.
