Houssine El Quaroui has been appointe...

Houssine El Quaroui has been appointed Resort Mayor at Jannah Resort Villas Ras Al Khaimah,...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Jannah Hotels and Resorts Eastern Ring Road Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971 412 33 33 Fax: +971 412 33 12 Visit Website In his new position, El Quaroui will be in charge of all operations of the first Jannah property in Ras Al Khaimah. The Moroccan national possesses a decade of hospitality experience, having begun his career in F&B at a five-star property in Morocco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC