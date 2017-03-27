His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends cables of condolences to the United Arab Emirates. Photo-File
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent two cables of condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayid Al Nahyan, UAE President and to His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the UAE Supreme Council and ruler of Fujairah on the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Deputy Ruler of Fujairah, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant his family patience to bear the loss.
