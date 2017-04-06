Gulf's $24 Billion Bond Bonanza Meets Cash Need in Cheap Oil Era

Middle East international bond sales are off to the strongest ever start to a year as borrower demand for funds outstrips the firepower of local banks in an era of depressed oil prices. Hard-currency bond issuance from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, which accounts for the bulk of the region's capital markets and includes Saudi Arabia, its largest economy, more than quadrupled in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.