Gulf Arab royals meet in Saudi capital to unify Iran stance

Royals from Gulf Arab countries have met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the region's security and try and formulate a unified voice on Shiite rival Iran. The meeting in Riyadh on Thursday included the defense, interior and foreign ministers of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

Chicago, IL

