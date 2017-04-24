Global Employee Equity at a glance: United Arab Emirates
There is a risk of employees claiming that they are entitled to compensation for loss of rights under the Plan where the Plan is amended or discontinued or where their employment is terminated. Employee consent for the processing and transfer of personal data is a recommended method of compliance with existing data privacy requirements.
