GIB Capital wins four EMEA Finance Awards including "Best Investment Bank in the Middle East"
Abdulhadi Shahadah - Head of Asset Management, GIB Capital; Roderick Gordon - Head of Debt Capital Markets, GIB Capital; Fakhre Fazli - Head of Equity Capital Markets & Debt Advisory, GIB Capital with Christopher Moore - Publisher and CEO, EMEA Finance GIB Capital, the Riyadh-based investment banking arm of Gulf International Bank , won four awards recently at the 2016 EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards in Dubai. GIB Capital was honoured with the "Best Investment Bank in the Middle East", "Best Asset Manager in Saudi Arabia", "Best Local Investment Bank in Saudi Arabia" and "Best Local Investment Bank in Bahrain" awards.
