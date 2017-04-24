Gary Hunt Collects Gold at FINA High Diving World Cup

Gary Hunt among men and Adriana Jimenez in the women's field were the winners of the 4th FINA High Diving World Cup, staged in Abu Dhabi on April 28-29, 2017. The British star concluded the two-day competition, with a total of 443.40 after the four dives included in the programme, while the Mexican winner amassed 316.45 points.

