From a Syrian kitchen to TV Ceo: an e...

From a Syrian kitchen to TV Ceo: an entrepreneur's story

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, photo, Alia Adi, founder of YouTube cooking channel Basmaty World, works at her studio in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Alia left Syria soon after the civil war there erupted in 2011 and moved her business to London before deciding on Dubai, where she expanded her channel into a cooking network featuring chefs from across the region making both local and international dishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC