Four OFWs killed in road accident in UAE to receive financial, livelihood aids

Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III said on Monday that the bereaved families of four Filipino workers overseas who died in a vehicular accident in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates are entitled to financial assistance from the government. He noted that such assistance would be given to OFWs who are bonafide members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration .

