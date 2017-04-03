Flydubai gets a makeover
JPA Design, one of the world's leading design specialists, promises to deliver a new cabin interior reflective of the airline's maturity. Dubai-based carrier flydubai has appointed international transport design specialist JPA Design to plan the cabin interior for its new fleet of aircraft.
