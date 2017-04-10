Fly the funnier skies: Mideast airlin...

Fly the funnier skies: Mideast airlines troll United

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

This Wednesday, June 17, 2015, file photo shows an interior view of the Business Class seats on the second floor deck of an Airbus A380 of Qatar Airways presented at the Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget airport, north of Paris. Qatar Airways updated an app on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 for its iPhone app says it "doesn't support drag and drop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC