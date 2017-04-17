Filipino workers in Thailand brave risks to support families back home

MANILA: While Asean has liberated the free flow of skilled workers in the region and is considering human rights protection for migrants, Filipino workers have found themselves under threat of law enforcement in Thailand. Under the Asean community, Bangkok welcomes skilled workers, while agreements with immediate neighbours, including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, have seen millions of unskilled labourers allowed to work in Thailand.

