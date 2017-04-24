Family: Iran rejects detained British-Iranian woman's appeal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - A British-Iranian woman detained in Iran while on a trip with her toddler daughter has exhausted all chance of having her five-year prison sentence overturned in court, her family said on Monday. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is one of several dual nationals held in Iran by hard-liners in the country's judiciary and security services on espionage charges, likely to be used as bargaining chips in future negotiations with the West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.