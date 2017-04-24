Family: Iran rejects detained British...

Family: Iran rejects detained British-Iranian woman's appeal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - A British-Iranian woman detained in Iran while on a trip with her toddler daughter has exhausted all chance of having her five-year prison sentence overturned in court, her family said on Monday. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is one of several dual nationals held in Iran by hard-liners in the country's judiciary and security services on espionage charges, likely to be used as bargaining chips in future negotiations with the West.

