Excel 670x305

The 2017 tournament is going to take place on 10th to 13th April 2017 and has teams from USA, Egypt, India, South Africa, Kenya, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Wales, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Dubai, among others! 36 children from different schools in Uganda between the ages of 8 and 12 years are going to participate in the Dubai International Super Cup 2017 one of the leading soccer tournaments in the world this month.

