Empower students to expose bad teachers, principles
After only three weeks in the job, school principal Amy Robertson had to resign from Pittsburgh High School after the student newspaper, Booster Redux, cast doubt on her credentials and suitability. Booster Redux found out that a private school in Dubai, where Robertson had been principal, had its licence suspended in 2013 by the United Arab Emirates government, after years of "unsatisfactory" ratings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
