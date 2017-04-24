Emiratis, Malaysians reach $1.2B deal...

Emiratis, Malaysians reach $1.2B deal over troubled fund

9 hrs ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Emirati and Malaysian officials say they've reached a deal over the indebted and troubled Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, with the UAE set to receive $1.2 billion over this year. A filing on Monday on the London Stock Exchange says Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co.

Chicago, IL

