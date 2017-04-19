Emirates trims US flights after Trump...

Emirates trims US flights after Trump administration curbs

Read more: Daily Journal

Emirates, the Middle East's biggest airline, said on Wednesday it is cutting flights to the United States because of a drop in demand caused by tougher U.S. security measures and Trump administration attempts to ban travelers from Muslim-majority nations. The decision by the Dubai government-owned carrier is the strongest sign yet that the new measures imposed on U.S.-bound travelers from the Mideast are taking a financial toll on fast-growing Gulf carriers that have expanded rapidly in the United States.

Chicago, IL

