Emirates Palace commemorates the 120th anniversary of Kempinski Hotels

Emirates Palace joins the celebration as Kempinski Hotels marks 120 years of excellence with 'Ignite the Night', an evening of festivity and delight for guests. A testament to Kempinski Hotels' European heritage, Emirates Palace will celebrate the 'Ignite the Night' gala at the Emirates Palace Marina on the eve of 8th April, 2017 for a memorable night of canapes, refreshments and a breathtaking view of the palace and the Arabian Gulf.

