Emirates Palace commemorates the 120t...

Emirates Palace commemorates the 120th anniversary of Kempinski Hotels

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Emirates Palace joins the celebration as Kempinski Hotels marks 120 years of excellence with 'Ignite the Night', an evening of festivity and delight for guests. A testament to Kempinski Hotels' European heritage, Emirates Palace will celebrate the 'Ignite the Night' gala at the Emirates Palace Marina on the eve of 8th April, 2017 for a memorable night of canapes, refreshments and a breathtaking view of the palace and the Arabian Gulf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,173,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC