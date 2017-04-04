Emirates launches SkyFresh for perish...

Emirates launches SkyFresh for perishable, fresh goods

Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, has launched Emirates SkyFresh - a suite of solutions that help maintain the freshness of perishables and fresh consumables during transportation. Emirates SkyFresh brings together Emirates SkyCargo's state of the art infrastructure at its hub in Dubai, a modern fleet of wide-bodied aircraft including freighters, a range of innovative cool chain solutions including the brand new Ventilated Cool Dolly and experienced staff to ensure that perishables such as fruits, vegetables, fresh fish and seafood, meat and flowers maintain their freshness during the entire air transportation process.

