Emirates Joins Etihad, Qatar in U.S. Cabin Laptop Ban Workaround

Emirates airline said on Wednesday it would start lending first and business class passengers tablets in response to the U.S. ban on most personal electronic devices from passenger cabins of United States-bound flights. On March 25 the U.S. banned electronic devices larger than a mobile phone from cabins on direct flights to the United States from 10 airports in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, including the United Arab Emirates.

