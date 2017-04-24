Emirates Goes All A380 to Spain with Second Daily to Madrid

New Zealand travellers will be able to fly A380 all the way on all services to and from Madrid from September, with Emirates upgrading its second daily Madrid flight to the flagship double-decker aircraft. In addition to the existing double daily A380 service to Barcelona, the airline will operate a double daily A380 service to Madrid with an A380 in place of the current Boeing 777-300ER on the second Madrid service, significantly boosting seat capacity from Dubai to Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.