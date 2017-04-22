Emirates cuts US flights, blaming Trump administration curbs

Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, slashed its flights to the United States by 20 percent Wednesday, April 19, blaming a drop in demand on tougher US security measures and Trump administration attempts to ban travelers from some Muslim-majority nations. The Dubai government-owned carrier's decision is the strongest sign yet that new measures imposed on US-bound travelers from the Mideast could be taking a financial toll on fast-growing Gulf carriers that have expanded rapidly in the US.

