Emirates cuts services to America as Donald Trump's actions bite

Was it a proportionate response to specific intelligence about a terrorist threat? Or had the government taken the opportunity to clobber swanky foreign operators that compete with the country's own woeful airlines? If the latter view is too cynical, we can at least say that, for America's carriers, it has been a serendipitous byproduct. On April 19th, Emirates announced that it is cutting its services to the United States by 20%.

