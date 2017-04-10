Emirates Auction, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation organize...

Emirates Auction, Awqaf and Minors Af...

Within less than two years of the partnership between Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation and Emirates Auction, 230 assets owned by minors under the Foundation's care have been sold for a total value of AED58.5 million. The assets that have been auctioned include properties worth AED50,951,975 million, as well as distinguished number plates worth AED4,071,800 million, vehicles estimated at AED2,819,600 million, and other shares and assets valued at AED710,148.

