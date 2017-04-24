Egypt's tourism officials insist popular sites are safe

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Egypt's tourism levels are still around a third of what they once were and, despite security concerns, Egypt's tourism minister on Monday insisted the country's popular Red Sea resorts and Ancient Egyptian sites are a safe choice for travelers. "We are saying that the tourism sector is safe, the airports are secure, the hotels are secure," Mohamed Yehia Rashed said, adding that there have not been security breaches at tourist sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.