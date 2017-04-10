Dubai's art market is hotter than ever

Dubai's art market is hotter than ever

Collectors are crowding into auction houses and art fairs, and cleaning out galleries of pieces worth hundreds of thousands of dollars each. Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are investing heavily in the arts and culture, building new museums and hosting exhibitions.

Chicago, IL

