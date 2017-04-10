Dubai Islamic Bank first-quarter net ...

Dubai Islamic Bank first-quarter net profit up 4 percent

15 hrs ago

Dubai Islamic Bank , the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, reported a 4 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday. The bank made 1.04 billion dirhams in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement.

