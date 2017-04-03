Dubai eyes tourism peak by joining hands with China's Xi'an
Tourism firms from the United Arab Emirates and China's Shaanxi province have signed deal Monday to boost bilateral tourism at the second annual UAE-Shaanxi Forum. Dubai-based tourism firm New Century and China's Qujiang RuoCheng Cultural Tourism Company from China's Xi'an signed the cooperation agreement.
