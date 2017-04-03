Dubai exchange may launch gold contract for retail investors

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange said on Saturday it was considering whether to launch a new spot gold contract designed to be used by retail investors and traders. The DGCX signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, a body which facilitates commodity trade flows through Dubai, and National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah to develop bullion products such as the proposed retail spot gold contract.

