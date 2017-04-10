Dubai Electricity and Water Authority...

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWA to build 3 new 400kV...

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority unveiled its plans to build 3 new 400 kilovolt substations over the next three years, with an allocated budget of AED 1 billion. The 3 substations will be added to DEWA's already existing 21 substations.

