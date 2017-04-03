Dubai Customs to announce 144 jobs in Careers UAE 2017

Dubai Customs announced it will participate in Careers UAE, organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre from 9 to 11 April 2017 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai under the theme "Innovative Work Environment Searches for you". Dubai Customs will be there at stand FS4, Hall 4 to introduce its opportunities and initiatives to talented nationals, said Farid Hassan Al Marzouqi, Executive Director - Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.