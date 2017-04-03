Dubai Customs to announce 144 jobs in...

Dubai Customs to announce 144 jobs in Careers UAE 2017

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Dubai Customs announced it will participate in Careers UAE, organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre from 9 to 11 April 2017 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai under the theme "Innovative Work Environment Searches for you". Dubai Customs will be there at stand FS4, Hall 4 to introduce its opportunities and initiatives to talented nationals, said Farid Hassan Al Marzouqi, Executive Director - Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,235 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC