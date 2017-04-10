Dubai Culture's 'Live our Heritage Festival' opens its doors, shedding light on UAE heritage
Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, opened the 'Live our Heritage Festival' to the public at City Centre Mirdif today. The festival is running under the theme 'UAE Folk Arts' and will continue until 18th April 2017, serving to support the UAE's growing heritage scene and reaching out to the community through heritage workshops and cultural activities.
