Dubai Culture reflects on the Etihad ...

Dubai Culture reflects on the Etihad Museum's calligraphy installations by Wissam Shawkat

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The Etihad Museum offers visitors a rich and engaging visual representation of UAE history, from the pavilion to the landscape and the historic Union House. Adding to the fascinating layers of national meaning and symbols, visitors will find that five new calligraphic installations have been introduced to reinforce the museum's unique identity and celebrate its rich display of the nation's heritage and culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC