Dubai Culture celebrates Arab Manuscript Day at Dubai Public Library
Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, hosted an event to celebrate Arab Manuscript Day at the Dubai Public Library Al Twar branch on 5th April 2017, in collaboration with Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage. Visitors attended an 'Arabic Manuscript in Risk' lecture, which saw the participation of many specialists who educated the audience about the historical and cultural significance of manuscripts.
