du is recruiting talented Emiratis at...

du is recruiting talented Emiratis at the annual Fujairah International Career and Education Fair

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Thank you Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi for visiting our stand at the Fujairah International Career And Education Fair. In line with its mission to empower the youth and skilled Emiratis with career development and training programmes, du is excited to announce its participation in the 11th annual Fujairah International Career and Education Fair 2016 as a Gold sponsor, to be held from April 26 to 28 at the Fujairah Exhibition Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,570 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC