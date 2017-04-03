DIB attracts Emirati talents during t...

DIB attracts Emirati talents during the Careers UAE 2017

Dubai Islamic Bank , the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, will participate in the 17th session of Careers UAE, the leading national platform for both job seekers and employers in the country, being held from 9to 11 April, 2017. The bank's participation in the event is aligned with its unwavering dedication to empowering UAE nationals across the country, whilst simultaneously supporting DIB's vision to ultimately drive the development of Islamic finance via the next generation of leaders for the sector.

