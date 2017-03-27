DGCX sees brisk trading as Brexit neg...

DGCX sees brisk trading as Brexit negotiations and European Election Volatility Intensifies

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The region's largest derivatives bourse, the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange , saw brisk trading in the month of March, with volumes aggregrating to 1.4 million contracts, valued at USD $33.5 bn. The Average Daily Volumes touched 61,471 contracts in March, with a high of 143,312 on March 27th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,719 • Total comments across all topics: 280,011,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC