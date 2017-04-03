Creditors pursue legal action against...

Creditors pursue legal action against Dubai's Pacific Controls - sources

DUBAI, April 9 More creditors of Dubai technology company Pacific Controls are pursuing court action against the company as they seek to recoup some of the 1.4 billion dirhams they're owed, banking sources said. The company, which has served clients including telecoms firm Etisalat and Dubai Civil Defence, has been struggling since last year as cashflow has dwindled.

