Community Associations Institute (CAI) Hosts 2017 Annual Conference and Exposition

Community Associations Institute , the leading international authority in community association education, governance, and management, will host the 2017 Annual Conference and Exposition , May 3-6 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. This annual event brings together nearly 2,000 community association homeowners, managers, management company executives, association board members, and business professionals serving the 338,000 condominium, co-ops, and community associations in the U.S. and millions more worldwide.

