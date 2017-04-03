Comic, animation creations exhibited at 6th Comic Con held in Dubai's Artist Alley
Muscat: Omani talent in comics and animation was featured at the sixth edition of the Middle East Film and Comic Con held this past weekend. The convention, which ran on April 6 to 8 in United Arab Emirates' Dubai, saw over 200,000 fans from around the region flocking to celebrate their favourite films, animation and comics.
