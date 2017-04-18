Chinese, Russian visitor surge push Dubai towards 20 million target

The number of Chinese and Russian visitors to Dubai surged in the first three months of the year, boosted by the United Arab Emirates' recent decision to grant visas on arrival to citizens of the two countries. DUBAI:The number of Chinese and Russian visitors to Dubai surged in the first three months of the year, boosted by the United Arab Emirates' recent decision to grant visas on arrival to citizens of the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.