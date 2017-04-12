Building opportunities through weldin...

Building opportunities through welding and WorldSkills

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

Welding student Andrew Christensen is about six months away from competing in the competition of a lifetime. And with it, could become TRU's first medalist at WorldSkills .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Tue Jay is the forum dog 3
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar '17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC